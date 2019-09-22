TopCon Pop Expo fills Exhibition Hall, brings sci-fi to life

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The Stormont Vail Events Center is bringing superheroes and cosplay lovers together for this years TopCon.

For six years, the TopCon Pop Expo has brought characters, cosplayers and those who are just interested in sci-fi together in one location. Giving people a chance to make face to face connections with people just like them.

This year was the first time the event was inside Exhibition Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center. In past years, it was held in a smaller area.

TopCon organizer, James “The Gypsy” George said it’s the increase in people coming to TopCon who keep it around.

“The people in Topeka used to have to go to Kansas City, or down to Oklahoma City,” said The Gypsy. “Or up to Omaha, Nebraska in order to go to an event like this. Now, those people are coming to see us. And yes, it’s awesome.

There is still time to head to TopCon Pop Expo on Sunday. There will be panels as well as a pet cosplay judging session.

Cosplay is where people dress up as their favorite character.