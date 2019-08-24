Topeka 3rd grade football team plays at Arrowhead Stadium

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A youth football team from Topeka is going pro on Saturday, for one halftime at least.
The third-grade Jr. Vikings football team will take the field at Arrowhead Stadium today during the halftime of the Chiefs’ game.
They will face off against another junior football team from Kansas, the only two in the state chosen for such a game.
The team is made up of 20 eight to nine-year-old players, all from Topeka, and some of which who have been playing football together since first grade.
This weekend is youth football weekend at all NFL stadiums, so the Jr. Vikings were chosen to play by a member of the State Alliance for Youth Football Commissioners.
The team is a member of the biggest football club in Topeka, with over 100 players in the organization overall.
The Jr. Vikings begin their regular-season games next Saturday at Seaman Middle School.