TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is introducing curbside pick up starting on Tuesdsay, May 26. When library patrons park, they need to call the library and will be asked a series of questions. Then a library staff member will come to their car and deliver.

Book returns started on Monday at book drop offs and are being quarantined for 72 hours. The library is also continuing its no late fee policy.