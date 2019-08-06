Topeka Boy Scout builds playground for local kids

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some local kids got the keys to their new home today, all thanks to a Topeka Boy Scout.

Grant Genovese is just 15-years-old but built an entire playhouse and jungle gym for a group of kids living in neighboring Habitat for Humanity homes.

Habitat for Humanity has four homes in a Southeast Topeka neighborhood with almost 10 kids who will use the playground.

Genovese has been a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and decided to make this his eagle scout project.

“I went to them and asked if I can do anything and they suggested the playhouse one thing led to another and now there’s a whole playground here now and landscaping,” Genovese said.

He put in over 100 volunteer hours on this project, which will bring him one step closer to becoming an Eagle Scout.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story