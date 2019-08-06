Topeka Boy Scout builds playground for local kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some local kids got the keys to their new home today, all thanks to a Topeka Boy Scout.

Grant Genovese is just 15-years-old but built an entire playhouse and jungle gym for a group of kids living in neighboring Habitat for Humanity homes.

Habitat for Humanity has four homes in a Southeast Topeka neighborhood with almost 10 kids who will use the playground.

Genovese has been a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and decided to make this his eagle scout project.

“I went to them and asked if I can do anything and they suggested the playhouse one thing led to another and now there’s a whole playground here now and landscaping,” Genovese said.

He put in over 100 volunteer hours on this project, which will bring him one step closer to becoming an Eagle Scout.