Topeka businesses offering deals for Super Bowl Sunday

, Tianna Witmer

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: The Vince Lombardi Trophy is displayed with helmets of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs prior to a press conference with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for Super Bowl LIV at the Hilton Miami Downtown on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The 49ers will face the Chiefs in the 54th playing of the Super Bowl, Sunday February 2nd. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Local Topeka stores are throwing out more deals than Patrick Mahomes has touchdown passes in preparation for Super Bowl 54, and here is a list of local businesses that have joined in on the game.

Michaels:

  • Location: 2040 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, KS 66604
  • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.
  • At the entrance, families can choose from four different Super Bowl felt crafts, some of these crafts include a foam finger and Mahomes jersey.
  • A Chiefs selfie wall will be located inside the store.

Furniture Mall of Kansas:

  • Location: 1901 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, KS 66604
  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.
  • During the ‘Super Mall Event’, customers will receive free hot dogs, chips, and water for a tailgate, and the first 50 guests will receive a Chiefs Super Bowl pin up flag.
  • In store, all regular furniture will be 25% off, and all in stock accessories will be 50% off.

Johnny’s Tavern:

  • Location: 2821 SW Fairlawn Rd, Topeka, KS 66614
  • 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Superbowl Sunday
  • Johnny’s will hold a raffle during the game with items including lawn chairs, a Chiefs cooler, a smoker, and a grill pack from Miller Light.
  • There will also be a special on their ‘Chiefs Kingdom Bombs’ Super Bowl themed drinks.

Gage Bowl:

  • Location: 4200 SW Huntoon St, Topeka, KS 66604
  • 2 hours of bowling including shoe rental – $6.99 per person
  • Bud/Bud Light bottles – $2.00 each
  • Starter & Snacks menu – 1/2 off

