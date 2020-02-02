Topeka businesses offering deals for Super Bowl Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Local Topeka stores are throwing out more deals than Patrick Mahomes has touchdown passes in preparation for Super Bowl 54, and here is a list of local businesses that have joined in on the game.
- Location: 2040 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, KS 66604
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.
- At the entrance, families can choose from four different Super Bowl felt crafts, some of these crafts include a foam finger and Mahomes jersey.
- A Chiefs selfie wall will be located inside the store.
- Location: 1901 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, KS 66604
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.
- During the ‘Super Mall Event’, customers will receive free hot dogs, chips, and water for a tailgate, and the first 50 guests will receive a Chiefs Super Bowl pin up flag.
- In store, all regular furniture will be 25% off, and all in stock accessories will be 50% off.
- Location: 2821 SW Fairlawn Rd, Topeka, KS 66614
- 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Superbowl Sunday
- Johnny’s will hold a raffle during the game with items including lawn chairs, a Chiefs cooler, a smoker, and a grill pack from Miller Light.
- There will also be a special on their ‘Chiefs Kingdom Bombs’ Super Bowl themed drinks.
- Location: 4200 SW Huntoon St, Topeka, KS 66604
- 2 hours of bowling including shoe rental – $6.99 per person
- Bud/Bud Light bottles – $2.00 each
- Starter & Snacks menu – 1/2 off