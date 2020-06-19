Topeka businessman covers tenants rent

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Brian chambers owns The Boobie Trap bar in Topeka, which closed down for two months because of the pandemic. That caused The Boobie Trap to get two months behind on rent.

Al Ward, also known as “Taco Al,” owns the building and has been The Boobie Traps’ landlord for 27 years. He told The Boobie Trap and every other business in the building to forget about the rent for those two months.

“I really was a bit nervous about posting my biz, but I was just so grateful. Al has just been really cool to rent from for these 27 years I have been in biz and this was something special,” Chambers told KSNT News.

“I’d rather have them make money and stay in business than go broke paying me extra rent,” said Taco Al’s owner Al Ward. “I just think it’s important for me as a small businessman to give back to the community. I like to help people.”