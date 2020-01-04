Topeka Chuck E. Cheese holding ‘Sensory Sensitive Sundays’ for kids with autism, special needs

Logo and sign on facade of Chuck E Cheese’s children’s activity company in Dublin, California, July 23, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Kids with autism and other special needs will be able to enjoy Chuck E. Cheese in an environment they are comfortable in.

On Sunday, the Topeka location will offer Sensory Sensitive Sunday. The event includes trained and caring staff who works to make sure each guest has fun.

There will be dimmed lighting, a quieter environment, music will be turned down or shut off, and there will be access to all games and rides.

The store will be open two hours before the normal opening time.

Chuck E. Cheese started sensory Sundays in 2016 to make sure every child is included and can have fun.

There are no admission fees on Sensory Sensitive Sunday.

Sensory Sensitive Sunday is on the first Sunday of every month.

Chuck E. Cheese is located at 2215 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, KS 66614.