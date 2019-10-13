Topeka church holds 15th annual Greek Food Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A local church is keeping the Greek culture alive in Topeka with a 15 year festival on Saturday.

The Ss. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church held its Greek Food Festival. From falafal, to gyros and sweet treats there was something for everyone.

It’s a time for church members and people in the community to enjoy some home cooked Greek food. The priest of the church said the 15 year event keeps people excited as it brings the feeling of something new to topeka.

“Usually, we start at 11 a.m., but by 10:30 a.m., there’s a line to the road…waiting,” Father Nikolai Meyers said with the church. “So I think the hard work of our parishioners that they put into the food that makes it so great. I think that’s what keeps people coming back.”

Meyes also said the parishioners started cooking the food in August to prepare for the big event