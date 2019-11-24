Topeka church serves free Thanksgiving meal for East Topeka community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A Topeka church is helping people in the community during the holiday season, by giving them a free meal.

On Saturday, the Open Arms Outreach Ministry opened their arms, and kitchen to people in the East Topeka community.

The church focuses on community outreach every day. They said during this time of year, they know people can face hardships financially and emotionally. So for them, a free Thanksgiving meal was one way they could help the people around them.

“Let everybody just feel welcomed,” Helen Phillips-Rush said, with the church. “Anybody, everybody. It doesn’t matter what walk of life you had. Let’s just come on and get together. Let’s just have a good time together. That’s all.”

Helen also said they hope to do a free meal again for Christmas.