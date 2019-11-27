Topeka city council considering raising water rates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka city council is looking into raising water rates around 9% each year for 5 years. The rates would start increasing in 2021.

Members of the Shawnee County Parks and Rec advisory board are concerned about the price increase because their water bill is already around $300,000. Board members talked about the fear of the price increase and their plan to bring their concerns to the city council before they vote.

“Since there is a year out before it takes affect, why not wait until the new council is seated and then put it into a committee and actually study it and take public input, take input from the businesses,” said Board Member Joseph Ledbetter. “Let the water department send out notices that there is going to be a committee that will take public input.”

The city is having a public meeting at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library at 5 p.m. December 5th.