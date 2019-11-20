Topeka City Council says no to voters deciding on term limits

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – At Tuesday night’s meeting, Topeka’s city council voted against putting a question about term limits on the ballot in November 2020.

The council was discussing whether to let people in the city decide if the Mayor and council members should have term limits. If the council had voted for it the question would have appeared on voters’ ballots in the November 2020 election.

However, the motion failed in a 5 to 5 vote. Mayor De La Isla, Council member Clear, Council member Jensen, Council member Coen, and Council member Lesser voted for it. Council member Hiller, Council member Oriz, Council member Emerson, Council member Padilla, and Council member Dobler voted against it.

The last time term limits were considered by the council was in 2010, but it was also rejected then.