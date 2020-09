TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council voted yes Tuesday night to turn the Ramada West Hotel into an apartment building.

Council members voted 9-0 for the renovation.

The “Plato’s Cave Topeka” project will feature 170 apartments. Owner Richard Rubin said he has been converting properties like this for more than a decade and this project will be his most ambitious yet.

Construction will start in three to four weeks and is expected to be completed in less than a year, according to Rubin.