Topeka (KSNT)- The Topeka Coffee Trail is a fun new way to try out local coffee shops.

The idea is that you start at any of the 15 locations, pick up a passport and every time you visit a new coffee shop on the list, you get a stamp. If you visit at least 12 local coffee shops, you get a prize.

One shop owner say it’s a great way for people to invest in local businesses and see some new faces.

“We love having our local community come in,” said Val Williams, a Blackbird Espresso Bar and Bistro Partner Partner. “This has been a way to just reach out and kind of spread that reach and support local. So, it’s been great having new people come in, hearing where they’re from and how they heard about us.”

Topeka Coffee Trail participants can pick up a passport at any coffee shop on this list:

Circle Coffee Co. Elevation Coffee

The Steam Engine

Milk & Honey Coffee Co.

Juli’s Coffee and Bistro

Classic Bean Downtown

Classic Bean Fairlawn

PT’s Coffee

Blackbird Espresso Bar and Bistro

Coffee Bar

CoffeeHead

Judee’s Coffee

Cafe Quetzal

Dialogue Coffee House

World Cup Coffee and Crepes

For more information about local community events, click here.