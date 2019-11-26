Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner in desperate need of donations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thanksgiving is just three days away and the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation is in need of non-perishable food donations. The president of the foundation says they need boxed mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned sweet potatoes, and chicken broth.

This is the 52nd year for the dinner and so far they’ve received almost $15,000 in donations, which they’ve spent on turkeys and pies.

“It’s super important and makes a difference between a big meal with full portions and a full meal. I mean we are going to give people a meal of what we have and if that comes down to turkey and pie which are the things we bought then that’s what it will be,” said Foundation President David Braun.

If you would like to make a donation, you can drop them off at Ag. Hall just behind the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Thanksgiving dinner is from noon to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving day at Ag. Hall. It is free and anyone is welcome to attend.