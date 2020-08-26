Topeka couple, business owners making it through pandemic with community support

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– About 70% of small businesses are concerned about financial hardships during the pandemic, and 58% worry about having to permanently close. That’s according to a U.S. Chamber of Commerce survey.

KSNT News wants to take the time to highlight the people behind the small businesses in our viewing area for our Someone You Should Know segment, to help you understand them better.

Lyndsey and Joe Vawter were born and raised in Topeka. The two left for a couple of years for school and other things, eventually coming back to their hometown.

In October of 2016, they opened the Josey Baking Company in the Westboro neighborhood. Neither of them knew what to expect when opening, especially how to operate during a pandemic. They said with the unexpected changes from the pandemic, the best way they are getting through this is with the community’s continuous support.

“Topeka has been good to us,” Joe Vawter said. “Especially the last four years. The neighborhood that we’re in and around are so supportive of what we are doing and what we’re trying to accomplish. And we love to give back to them just as much as they’re supporting us.”

“That’s the life of our town,” Lyndsey Vawter said. “It’s the life of our community. It’s our signature. the local businesses is our signataure of this town.”

The Vawter’s said they have made adjustments to being open during the pandemic to keep everyone safe. They’re accepting online orders, and starting September 2, they will have carry out.

