Topeka crews battle two early morning house fires

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka fire crews responded to two early morning house fires on Sunday.

The first fire started around 1:00 A.M. at a home in the 1200 block of Southeast Republican Avenue. Crews found the back of the home in flames, and quickly extinguished them.

No one was home during the fire. Investigators did not find working smoke detectors inside. They are still trying to determine the cause.

The second fire happened in the 1100 block of Western Avenue around 4:00 A.M. Crews found the 2 story home engulfed in flames.

A nearby home was also damaged by the flames. Firefighters were able to get flames out at both homes.

No one was inside of the home that caught fire, or the neighboring home.

Investigators aren’t sure yet what sparked the flames. They found no working smoke detectors inside.

Anyone with information about either of the fires are being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or Toll Free at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).