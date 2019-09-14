Topeka daycare remembering child who died with playground dedication

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The Crestview Learning Center in Topeka is remembering a four-year-old boy who died in January, dedicating their playground in his name.

On Friday, Paige and Jason Caudle, the parents of Henry Caudle, were able to see their son’s favorite place be honored in his memory at his school.

Henry was diagnosed with a hypoplastic left heart syndrome when he was born, meaning the left side of his heart didn’t develop. It was a condition that couldn’t be cured. Henry died after collapsing in his classroom in January.

A swing set, a blue bench and a picnic table were added to the Crestview playground with his name on some of the pieces, like the bench.

“Henry loved the color blue,” said Jason, Henry’s dad. “He would probably be on one of the swings right now and you wouldn’t be able to get him off.”

It’s bitter-sweet watching other kids play while missing Henry, as he’s not here to enjoy the playgrounds new additions.

“He loved people,” Paige said. “And loved life. Loved swinging. And I think this kind of just continues on with his love for friends.”

His parents know he lived his four years of life to the fullest.

“Everything he had gone through, he was always so happy,” Jason said. “He really…made us better people. We thank him for that.”

People donated to buy the playground equipment to keep Henry’s memory alive.

“Thank you so much for taking care of my son,” Paige said.

On Saturday, Henry’s life will be honored at the Topeka Heart Walk at Lake Shawnee. The walk will honor others who have heart conditions as Henry had.