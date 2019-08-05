Topeka doulas coming together to better birthing experiences

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A group of Topeka doulas are getting together to make birthing experiences easier for all mothers in Shawnee County.

The Topeka Doula Project is a nonprofit organization of birthing coaches, serving women who are low income or incarcerated.

On Sunday, the group of birth coaches came together to discuss ways they can make every woman in Shawnee County more comfortable as they go through a life-changing event.

“When you do birth work, you don’t want to work in a silo,” said Juliet Swedlund, Topeka Doula Project founder. “You do want to have coworkers. You want to have a community of people to learn from and feel supported by.”

“Giving back to the community,” Anna Wilkins said, one of the doulas. “I mean, we have a great community here. So giving back I think is a big issue. You know, it’s a good thing to do.”

Each doula also practiced different scenarios they may experience while helping mothers.