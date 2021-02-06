Topeka eateries prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Football and food are a classic combination on any given NFL game day, and tomorrow it’s even more important as the Chiefs compete for their second Super Bowl victory in a row.

Topeka Pizza has been preparing for the game all week and stocking up on essential items to make tons of pizzas and chicken wings. The owner, Justin Kochan, said he expects around 400 orders.

“I will tell you we have three different food suppliers now,” Kochan said. “So I’m kind of coordinating all the trucks coming in. There’s a huge surplus of extra food we have ordered this week. So it has made it fun watching these trucks come in. I’ll leave you with an example, we just brought in 1900 pounds of cheese.”

Aside from food preparation they also have extra staff on hand for the Super Bowl in order to make sure all of the pizza orders make it to the rightful home, just in time for kickoff.

“We will have three delivery drivers tomorrow,” Kochan said. “I assume we will probably be on a huge delivery wait as you can see phones are starting right now. We have a lot of pre-orders coming in. It’s kind of an exciting time to be in the pizza business.”

For those with a sweet tooth, a different local business has you covered. Cookies by Gayla has also been working nonstop to make cookies, cakes and other sweet treats for the big game.

“We are making thousands of Chiefs cookies decorated and undecorated so they can decorate them at home, Gayla Kirk, the owner of Cookies by Gayla, said. “Or they will be already decorated when they leave here.”

Whether people are in the mood for cookies, pizza or even both, these Topeka businesses are ready to serve the community and cheer the Kansas City Chiefs on to another victory.