Topeka family, real estate agency donating percentage of home sales to TARC

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A Topeka real estate business is doing more than selling houses, they’re also giving back.

For Karen and Patrick Moore, having their third child changed their life. Their daughter, Kelsey, was born with Down Syndrome and a heart defect.

“We knew at the time when I was pregnant that she had a heart condition,” Karen said. “We didn’t know that she was going to be a Down Syndrome baby.”

That’s when TARC came in and helped them get used to their new normal. TARC is a nonprofit organization that supports families who have children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Around 15 months, Kelsey had surgery. It caused an infection that brought her life to an end. Then about 20 years later, Karen and Patrick’s grandson was born. He also had Down Syndrome, a heart defect and died at 15 months. TARC also there for him.

“I think these children are brought to us for a reason,” Karen said tearfully. “I do. You just learn so much from them…we were so blessed.”

Now the Moore family and their team members, the Moore Home Team, are giving back, donating a percentage of sales to TARC.

“It’s an opportunity for us to do something good for an organization that did something phenomenal for us,” Patrick said.

A real estate team doing more than selling houses to help people in Shawnee County.

