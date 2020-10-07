Topeka fire chief looks to help after Kansas fire department heavily damaged by impaired driver

The Ellinwood Fire Station was almost completely destroyed when an impaired driver slammed into the building at over 100 mph.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An impaired driver hit the Ellinwood Fire Department at over 100 mph destroying two fire trucks and damaging a third according to Topeka Fire Chief Craig Duke.

Duke tweeted photos of the damage Wednesday morning with the call, “Let’s help Ellinwood Fire Department.”

The Topeka Chief said he is just, “putting out feelers” to see who might be able to help.

Lets' help Ellinwood Fire Department pic.twitter.com/JFHysPB5Jd — Chief Craig Duke (@FireChiefTopeka) October 7, 2020

“I’ll see what I can do,” Duke told KSNT. “Let everyone be aware, most of the time you find departments that will say, ‘What do you need?'”

