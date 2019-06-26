Topeka Fire Department offers July 4 safety tips

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – July 4 is just around the corner and with the sale of fireworks beginning June 29, the Topeka Fire Department offered tips on how to stay safe while enjoying the holiday.

Keep a ready source of water available i.e. a connected hose; a fire extinguisher or bucket of water should suffice.

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Appoint an adult or responsible person to be your designated igniter and to be on the lookout for sparks which may start unintended fires elsewhere. The adult can also activate emergency response (911), if a fire cannot be readily extinguished.

Adult Supervision Required. A person under the age of 18 years must be under adult supervision and in the physical presence of the adult to possess and discharge permitted consumer fireworks.

Wet down all ignition and fallout areas before lighting any fireworks. This way if a spark does hit the ground then, chances of that spark igniting a fire will be minimal.

Always ignite fireworks on paved surfaces i.e. concrete or asphalt whenever possible; if not, select a dirt area where there is no grass or vegetation growth present

Never ignite or discharge fireworks into, under, or from a car or vehicle, whether moving or standing still or on a public roadway or the right-of-way adjoining a public roadway.

Be aware of wind conditions when preparing to enjoy your fireworks; if it is too windy then wait until such conditions subside.

Never park your vehicle on dry grass or close to where fireworks are being discharged.

Never attempt to relight a “dud” firework. Wait 10 – 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water

TFD reminded the public that fireworks are allowed to be sold from June 29 until July 4 at midnight. Fireworks are only allowed to be discharged within the city limits from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on July 3 and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4.

To find the rules and regulations for fireworks in Topeka, click here.