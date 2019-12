TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The Topeka Fire Department is working to put out a fire in the 1000 block of SW Kent St. Saturday night.

A Shawnee County dispatcher said the fire started in a shed and near a tree, which hit a power line.

There are no reports of a power outage at this time.

No one was inside the shed or near the tree. There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will continue to keep you updated as more information comes.