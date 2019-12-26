Topeka firefighters celebrate Christmas at work

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Working on Christmas is just part of the gig for firefighters.

Firefighters at a Topeka station made the most of their holiday at work by celebrating one of their co-worker’s birthday as well.

They had a pot luck dinner and smoked a turkey that the fire department bought them.

One of the station’s firefighters on duty, Zach Bradford, said that they love spending time with each other and doing their job, so they don’t mind working the holiday.

“Being around our second family helps. We’re around these guys a third of our lives so it kind of helps out quite a bit,” Bradford said. “It’s just another day on the job for us.”

He also said that people in the community had been giving them Christmas treats while they were out on calls.