Topeka High’s Ky Thomas lands on SportsCenter Top 10

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) – Topeka High football star Ky Thomas landed at #4 on SportsCenter’s “top 10” plays. Thomas leaped over the defender on his way to a 64 yard touchdown run.

The original clip aired on KSNT’s “Football Frenzy.”

