Topeka High’s Ky Thomas lands on SportsCenter Top 10

by: Pete Francis
TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) – Topeka High football star Ky Thomas landed at #4 on SportsCenter’s “top 10” plays. Thomas leaped over the defender on his way to a 64 yard touchdown run.
The original clip aired on KSNT’s “Football Frenzy.”
.@Ky_Thomas #4 on SportsCenter Top 10! pic.twitter.com/sQ8uTlADiI— Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) September 7, 2019
Topeka High's @Ky_Thomas playing Frogger out here on the way to the endzone. Minnesota fans will like this. 👀#SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/Mc58Lem7H2— Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) September 7, 2019
