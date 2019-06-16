Topeka keeping history alive with Juneteenth celebration

It’s about teaching the kids, that’s the belief everyone had today, as Topeka celebrated another year of Juneteenth.

It was a day filled with cooking, laughing and family and friends, as everyone gathered at the Hillcrest Community Park to remember Juneteenth.

“It’s important that we know this history, and acknowledge it,” said Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth event president, Norma Avery. “Because we have come a long way. We still have a long way to go. But we have come a long way.”

What is Juneteenth? According to Juneteenth.com, it’s the oldest celebration that commemorated the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the slaves were now free. However, this was two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, which had become official Jan. 1, 1863.

Now more than 150 years later, history lives on right here in Topeka.

“So it’s up to the parents, grandparents, uncles, aunties, cousins, neighbors, anybody, to teach and keep this going,” said Melton Carr, with Cora Lee’s Mobile Kitchen.

As friends, families and even strangers came together honoring the Texas history.

“Especially to see people coming together again and enjoying it, without violence, conflict,” Gregory Durant said, who was helping cook food with his wife, Linda Durant, for anyone who asked. “It just dispels the myth that we can’t come together without violence and conflict.”

“It’s freaking amazing today,” said Shelby Ross who was visiting the Topeka celebration for the first time. “It’s a great day and great weather. I’m just excited that I came out. There’s a lot of things I could have done today. But I came out to hear about my heritage, see the entertainment and have a good time. I’m just excited.”

Other cities around the nation celebrated Juneteenth, including the Little Apple.