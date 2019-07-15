Topeka kickball tournament raising money for kids neuromuscular disease camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– People in Topeka were kickin’ it for kids with neuromuscular diseases, helping to raise money for them with a kickball tournament Sunday.

“We’re all out here to help these kids that don’t have it like the rest of us do,” said Brad Mosbrucker with the Brass Rail Tavern Team. “It’s what we do. It’s something we’ve planned to do for many, many years.”

From Topeka restaurants to businesses, and even to people who just wanted to have a good time, they all came out to Felker Park raising money to keep Camp Milton going with the first kickball tournament.

Camp Milton is an annual camp hosted by the Neuromuscular Access Initiative, or NAI.

NAI’s camp is for kids with any neuromuscular disease, giving them a chance to be a kid with people just like them.

“High ropes course, swimming,” said Lindsey Jones with the Zero Fox Given Team. “They don’t have to think about their disabilities. Everything is adjusted for them. They can just go and have fun and not have to think about being different than anyone.”

For Jenny Stowers, raising money for the camp means more than a day at the park. It’s a chance for her granddaughter, who has a neuromuscular disease, to enjoy summer like everyone else, once she gets a little older.

“So when she does, we will be participating at that time,” said Jenny Stowers with the Dynamite Remodeling team. “So this is very important to our whole family, to the surrounding communities and the whole area.”

One hundred percent of the money made from the games and concessions will go to NAI.