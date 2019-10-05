Topeka librarian hopes to win Sonic’s limeades for learning contest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local librarian is on a mission to help her students learn important life lessons through reading and she needs your help.

She’s one of several people competing for votes in a chain restaurant’s giveaway contest.

In the McCarter Elementary School library, librarian Ms. Laura McDaniel works hard to keep the shelves stocked full of great books for her students.

“We get budget money and we are excited for that, but it is never enough and there are always so many great books and so I’m always looking for ways to increase our collection,” McDaniel said.

That’s why she connected with a fundraising website to raise money to fill her library. Now she’s in the running for sonic’s ‘Limeades For Learning’ giveaway contest. The chain is giving away portions of a million dollars to different projects based on people’s votes.

Sonic area supervisor Travis Nusbaum said giving back locally is important to the chain.



“We want to be there in the community to help teachers, schools, small kids groups. We want to see them get the funding they need. it’s expensive to do things nowadays,” Nusbaum said.

Ms. McDaniel said getting the money would be a big deal.

“The kids eyes get huge and say, ‘Are those new books, and when can we have them?'” McDaniel said.

Her latest project is about diversity and finding books that represent Hispanic and Asian cultures because teaching her students about the world around them is important to her.

“Just knowing that your life, in general, may be very different from someone else’s, beyond what your skin color is. We all live such different lives that, if they aren’t introduced to those differences and those uniquenesses then they sometimes are adults by the time they see certain demographics,” McDaniel said.

Just having her project on Sonic’s website helps, because people can donate directly.

So even if Ms. McDaniel doesn’t win the money through Sonic, it’s not the end of her chapter.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity. It would be great if people could vote for our project. If not we’ll wait and be patient and see if it gets funded somehow else,” McDaniel said.

If you want to support Ms. McDaniel’s project, you can do that here.

You can vote for your favorite project once per day through October 27th. If you come drive through Sonic they’ll give you a sticker with your purchase, which has a code on it that gives you extra votes.