TOPEKA (KSNT)- A man is in jail after leading police on a car chase Friday night, according to Topeka Police.

On Nov. 11, Topeka Police tried to stop a car for reckless driving. The driver of the vehicle did not stop which led to a pursuit. The chase ended around 17th and Wanamaker after the suspect crashed into another car.

The suspect was identified as Robert Mac-Lee Thomas, 27, of Topeka.

Thomas was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He’s facing charges such as felony fleeing, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and more.

There is no bond set for Thomas.