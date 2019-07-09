Topeka man breaks down door, saves neighbor from house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man jumped to action when he saw his neighbor’s house on fire Monday evening.

John Glidewell has just returned home from work when he heard a large boom. He saw his neighbor’s house, in the 200 block of NW Knox Ave, on fire.

Glidewell ran across the street with a fire extinguisher and found his neighbor at his backdoor.

“He was at his backdoor and I pulled his door open, like, off the hinges and got him out of there,” Glidewell said.

The man’s home was completely engulfed in flames and was reported as a total loss by fire officials.

He was taken to KU Medical Center for treatment.

The fire began around 5:20 p.m. Monday evening and crews worked to extinguish it for hours, finally getting it under control around 8:00 p.m.