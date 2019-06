TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was indicted today on robbery charges, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Derick Renee Crawford, 29, was charged with two counts of commercial robbery after he robbed two Advance America stores, one in Lawrence and one in Topeka.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.