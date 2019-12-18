Topeka man using his books to encourage imagination, bring ‘good’ to fiction

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A Topeka man is putting the good back in fiction through his novels.

George Feliu is a part-time author in Topeka. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, before moving to the capital city 12 years ago.

George worked many different jobs while in Topeka. One of them, as a bus driver for Topeka Public Schools and the Auburn School District. It was when he was a bus driver, he learned he wanted to write fiction books, to bring back what he said is ‘the good’ in fiction.

“It was during that time that I started picking up some of the stuff that the kids were reading,” George said. “And thought, I could do better.”

George got his start in writing at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library’s NaNoWriMo challenge. It’s a challenge that happens every November, where writers have to write a 50,000-word book.

After getting a feel for writing his own book, he started writing his four-part book series, the “Guardians of Havenshire”, a book about good versus evil.

He also started his own publishing company, Feliu Press, where he publishes all of his novels.

“When I created Feliu Press, I put, ‘putting the good back in fiction,'” George said.

The way he puts the good in fiction is by encouraging kids’ imaginations. To do that, he doesn’t give too much description in his stories so readers can picture the book themselves.

“I love reading,” George said. “People out there, I know you’re going to buy video games and toys, buy books. Encourage your kids to read. Read yourself.”

George is in the process of writing another book called “The Winter Queen of Havenshire”, loosely inspired by Frozen’s Snow Queen, Elsa.

You can find a full list of George’s books on Amazon, by clicking here.

