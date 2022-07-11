TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Music Week is in full swing culminating later this week with Fiesta Mexicana and Country Stampede. For the kickoff Sunday night though, it was about more than the vocals and the beats.

Those attending the benefit concert, held at the Beacon in downtown Topeka, directly support those across the globe.

100% of the proceeds from the event goes to support Ukrainian refugees. Welcoming them to our community and supporting them after they arrive.

27 News met with the singer, Mariia Ratman, a Ukrainian refugee herself. She says she’s only been in Topeka since April, but already has so much appreciation for those that have welcomed her, her family and other Ukrainians to their new home.

Ratman said performing in Kansas was something she never expected. Using her talents to help other refugees means the world to her.

“It was amazing to see from the stage the reaction of Ukrainian refugees – like how touched they were,” Singer Mariia Ratman said. “One of the refugees came up to me and says it has warmed her heart. It was amazing to hear. I’m glad I can do that for Ukrainian refugees here in Topeka.”

According to Yana Ross, the Topekan refugee task force has helped bring close to 30 Ukrainians to Topeka, helping those across the world escape war and find some sense of peace.

She says the task force isn’t finished yet, but looking for additional ways to support Ukrainian refugees and welcome them to our community.