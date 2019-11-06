Topeka native shares his journey from being a truck driver to business owner

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A local donut shop is preparing to open a third location in Topeka, but the owner wasn’t always a baker.

Keith Berry is a Topeka native and Highland Park grad. He’s also the owner of Paradise Donuts in Topeka.

Starting a business was something Keith always wanted to do, but donuts weren’t the first thing on his mind.

Keith first worked as a truck driver before owning the donut shop. Driving for different companies like Frito Lay, and Red Line Trucking in Emporia.

“I was gone on the road,” Berry said. “I was home every other weekend. Kind of tough having a family, but it paid the bills.”

So he got into the restaurant business.

“My first brick and mortar building was a dine-in, carry out chicken place here in Topeka,” Berry said. “That was the first place that I had. It lasted maybe about a year. That’s where I took my first bumps and bruises as far as getting into the restaurant business.”

In 2016, Keith opened Paradise Donuts. The original location across the street from the hospitals.

“He’s a Topekan,” Rodney Harmon said, Keith’s longtime friend. “And we want to get back into knowing people who are born and raised here, and actually made it here. Without having to go out to other states and come back.”

Now Keith’s branching out opening more stores across Topeka. He’s hoping to open a third Paradise Donuts in Southeast Topeka next.

