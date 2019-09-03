Topeka Olive Garden delivers food to firefighters on Labor Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Topeka Olive Garden employees are showing their appreciation for local firefighters who don’t have Labor Day off.

They stopped by Fire Station No. 8 near Fairlawn and Shunga to deliver a surprise lunch Monday. The firefighters enjoyed pasta and salad as well as a little dessert.

Since 2002, Olive Garden employees around the country have served meals to first responders as a “thank you” for what they do.

“A lot of people get the day off,” Emily Rankin with the Topeka Olive Garden said. “And relax and enjoy. People like the firefighters here don’t get to experience that. So it’s really important to give them a little recognition.”

“It’s good to see that the public supports both police, fire and EMS on these day people usually have off,” said Ronald Rutherford Topeka Fire Battalion Chief. “We have to work.”

Olive Garden has served more than 14,000 meals on Labor Day since starting in 2002.