Topeka paint studio unleashing inner artist

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A Topeka art studio is encouraging everyone to bring out their inner artist.

On Sunday, Studio 62 in North Topeka had its Mother-Daughter Painting class. It was a time for families, and even friends, to show off their art skills, whether they are professionals or beginners.

Chelsea Smith, one of the owners, said these classes are a way to be an open space for everyone in the city, giving them a chance to relax from the day

“Some people, they have a bad day or they’re really stressed out,” Chelsea said. “They’ve walked through the door…I know I’m tooting my own horn, but they come in, they’re upset, they start painting and laughing and their whole demeanor changes. From the door to painting after a little bit. It’s therapeutic I think.”

The next painting event will be Paint Your Pet. You can send your pictures of the pet you want to be painted here. Chelsea will outline your animal, then you can paint them by number. Paint Your Pet is Feb. 19.