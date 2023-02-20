TOPEKA (KSNT) – The deceased man from a Sunday vehicle-pedestrian accident has been identified as Dennis L. Hower, 57, of Topeka.

Officers with the Topeka Police Department were dispatched just after 6:30pm to the intersection of SW 19th St. and SW Gage Blvd. on Sunday, February 19, 2023, where a vehicle struck an adult male pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The Topeka Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit is asking anyone who witnessed the

accident to email information to telltpd@topeka.org, or by calling the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. Members of the community can also make anonymous tips online here.