Topeka Pilots hold Summer Social

The Topeka Pilots Hockey Team held a summer social Wednesday at the Stormont Vail Event Center’s, Exhibition Hall. The first annual summer social was free to the public. Fans were able to meet with staff and coaches, enjoy a cookout, buy Pilot’s merchandise, and sign up for season tickets. Pilots head coach Simon Watson revealed the 2019-2020 schedule and gave a progress report on the construction work in Landon Arena which will be the newest and most modern Arena in the North American Hockey League. The first hockey game of the season is September 13th. For more information on the Topeka Pilots go to https://www.topekapilots.com/