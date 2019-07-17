Topeka Pilots need your help to stay in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Pilots have confirmed their stay in Topeka for the 2019-2020 season, but fan support could determine whether or not they stay after.

Topeka Pilots Head Coach, Simon Watson shared his excitement about their big announcement, which was revealed during the Pilots Summer Social event Wednesday.

“We’ve come to a working agreement with spectra, the Stormont Vail Events Center as well as the Shawnee County Commissioners on behalf of Loretto Sports Ventures and Lamar Hunt Jr. for the ’19-’20 season to have Pilots hockey here,” Watson said.

“It’s the first step to be embedded in the community and really establish ourselves in the city of Topeka. We’d like to take this opportunity to challenge Topeka to support the Pilots,” he continued.

Fan attendance could determine whether or not they reach an agreement for the following season. Attendance for the Pilot’s games was up 60.5% during the 2018 season compared to the 2017 season, averaging around 873 fans per game.

The Stormont Vail Events center is home to the Pilots, and while renovations will not be completed by the time the hockey season starts, the team is still excited for what is being done to the events center.

“When all is said and done this building will be one of the best in junior hockey in the US. so we want to be a part of that, we look forward to continuing our relationship and actively stepping up in the community is what our players and our staff will do,” Watson said.

Watson encouraged the public to come out and enjoy both the new events center and the Pilots.

“If you’ve been a supporter of Topeka hockey all your life, thank you, we appreciate it. If you’ve never been to a game, come and check us out. It’s fun.”

To check out the Pilots upcoming season’s schedule, click here.