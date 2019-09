TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Pilots spent Thursday evening getting ready for next week’s opener with the Blue and White scrimmage.

Things got pretty competitive for a scrimmage as it went into overtime. The game ended with a 4-3 win for the Blue team.

It’s about to go down! pic.twitter.com/rRIDVG6g4B — Topeka Pilots Hockey (@TopekaHockey) September 5, 2019

The Pilots home opener is next Friday, September 13, at Landon Arena. To see their full schedule, click here.