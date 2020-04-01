Governor issues tornado safety advice during coronavirus pandemic

TOPKEA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Division of Emergency Management announced it’s time to start planning for safe shelter during severe weather.

During the statewide stay-at-home order to prevent coronavirus spread, the decision to open community shelters is up to local officials. The KDEM said your first priority is to protect yourself from a potential tornado. If you rely on community shelters, check with local officials well before the storm system arrives.

Gov. Laura Kelly also supported preparations for severe weather during the stay-at-home order.

“We should not let fear of the coronavirus blind us to the danger of an imminent tornado,” Kelly said. “If you have to seek refuge in a community shelter, try to practice social distancing and other precautions as much as possible to minimize your risk.”

KDEM also advised reviewing your emergency plan and current medical supplies to be prepared for severe weather season.