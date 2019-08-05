Topeka Police find two missing brothers after search

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police found two brothers who previously went missing on Sunday.

UPDATE: Around 7:30 officers said both brothers were found safe and returned home.

Officers said 12-year-old Donavyn Thompson and 11-year-old Lincoln Thompson were last seen Sunday around 5:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of SW MacVicar walking northbound. Police said they have concerns about the safety of the boys.

Officers are currently searching for them in the area where they were last seen.

If you know where they are or have seen them today after 5:30 p.m., please call police on the non-emergency line 785-368-9551, or if it is an emergency please dial 911.