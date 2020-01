TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is in police custody after a fight involving a machete and pepper spray.

Topeka Police said on Saturday night around 8:30 there was some kind of altercation involving a man with a machete at 17th and Washburn. Police were able to get the man under control with the help of pepper spray.

Police said the man is now in custody and is being taken to jail.

This is a developing story. KSNT will update the story with more information as we learn more.