TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Monday night police were called to the area of 23rd and Kentucky in Topeka on reports of a shooting.

Topeka Police Watch Commander said officers found a minor with injuries they call “not serious” related to the incident.

Authorities also said a gas line was hit in the shooting, but has been cleared as safe now by the fire department.

