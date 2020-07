TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are looking into a possible shooting after a woman shows up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The woman’s injuries are minor, according to a TPD Watch Commander. They are trying to establish a crime scene and timeline of events.

If you have any information to help police, call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

