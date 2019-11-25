Topeka Police investigating reports of shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating reports of a shooting in East Topeka.

Officers said that around 10:00 on Sunday night they got reports of two cars shooting at each other near SE 7th Street and SE Brookside Drive. When they arrived they were able to find one of the cars they believe was involved.

Police said the people inside of the car were being uncooperative and are refusing to speak with them. They are still investigating the scene.

So far, they have not found anyone in the area who has gunshot injuries.