Topeka Police investigating suspicious death at apartment

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating a suspicious death at the Prospect Hills apartment complex in West Topeka.

Topeka Police said around 6 on Sunday they got a call from someone who told them they found a dead man at 710 SW Fairlawn Road. Investigators said they did find a dead man when they arrived, and they think his death is suspicious.

They aren’t releasing further details about the death, because the investigation is ongoing.

KSNT News has a crew on scene and we will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories