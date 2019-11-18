Topeka Police investigating suspicious death at apartment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating a suspicious death at the Prospect Hills apartment complex in West Topeka.

Topeka Police said around 6 on Sunday they got a call from someone who told them they found a dead man at 710 SW Fairlawn Road. Investigators said they did find a dead man when they arrived, and they think his death is suspicious.

They aren’t releasing further details about the death, because the investigation is ongoing.

KSNT News has a crew on scene and we will continue to update this story as we learn more.