Topeka police looking for missing man, Silver Alert issued

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Silver Alert is issued for 70-year-old Eddie R. Carper Thursday morning.

Carper has dementia and was last seen at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at his home at 2612 SE Kentucky Avenue, according to Topeka police. He is described as a white man approximately 5’10” tall, 210 pounds, with hazel eyes and grey hair.

Officers believe Carper is driving a 2009 red Jeep Patriot with a Kansas license plate of 219-LBF, according to the Topeka Police Department. The picture is not his actual vehicle, but the correct make and model.

Anyone with information is asked to call 785-251-2200 or 785-640-8480, or email telltpd@topeka.org. Anonymous tips can also go to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.