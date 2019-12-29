Topeka police looking for suspect after armed robbery Saturday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Topeka Police are looking for a man they believe robbed a gas station in Topeka Saturday night.

The man walked into the Goose Express gas station, located at 2901 SE Fremont St. in Topeka. Officers said the man was armed.

Officers believe he is a white male, who was wearing a black jacket, red shirt and a hat. They believe he is about 5’7″.

The man fled the gas station and was heading west or southwest.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9551 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.