TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three people have been shot, one of them fatally at the Pine Ridge Apartments early on Thursday morning.

According to a press release, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12:14 a.m. Thursday, June 29 at the 2600 block of SE Gilmore Court.

When they arrived on the scene, they discovered three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were transported to a local hospital, with two of the victims suffering life-threatening injuries. While at the hospital, officers report that one of the two suffering from life-threatening injuries had succumbed to their injuries.

The victims identities are not being named at this time.

